Watch: JYP Artists Face Off In Most Crowded Episode Of 'The Game Caterers' Yet In Fun Preview

Producing director (PD) Na Young Suk’s “The Game Caterers” has shared a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated JYP Entertainment special!

“The Game Caterers” is a popular variety show in which the famous PD Na Young Suk visits people at their official places of work and plays games with them. The program has previously teamed up with HYBE Labels, SM Entertainment, STARSHIP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment for special episodes featuring artists from each agency.

The upcoming JYP special will feature a total of 40 artists—the most participants that “The Game Caterers” has ever hosted in a single episode. The artists appearing together on the show are JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin Young; 2PM’s Jun.K, Nichkhun, and Wooyoung; DAY6’s Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon; TWICE’s Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Dahyun; Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, and I.N; ITZY’s Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna; Xdinary Heroes’ Gun-il, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon; NMIXX’s Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, and Jiwoo; NiziU’s Mako, Rima, Miihi, and Nina; NEXZ’s Yu, Tomoya, Haru, and So Geon; and KickFlip’s Kyehoon, Donghwa, Minje, and Keiju.

The newly released preview introduces each of the 40 participants before explaining that the JYP Entertainment artists will undergo three types of training. First, they must build teamwork by learning to join forces as one team through various chaotic challenges. Next, they must learn to “take responsibility,” and accordingly, one member of each group “takes responsibility” for their team by representing them and dancing JYP’s famous “basic choreography” on stage.

Park Jin Young then playfully teases DAY6’s Sungjin by joking, “One person on stage shouldn’t be up there.” However, Sungjin quickly proves him wrong by showing off his dance moves.

The final stage of training is “survival,” and the artists are shown getting increasingly stressed out as the competition heats up. Eventually, they team up and argue together with Na Young Suk, who finds himself outnumbered by the complaining artists.

The preview ends with a glimpse of the show’s “random play dance” segment, which will feature a record 30 rounds of competition.

The first episode of the JYP special of “The Game Caterers” will air on October 22 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Check out the new preview below!