ILLIT's Moka To Sit Out Sector K Music Festival Due To Health

ILLIT’s Moka will not be joining her bandmates on stage at Sector K this weekend.

On October 17, BELIFT LAB announced that Moka would no longer be performing at the upcoming music festival in Indonesia due to health concerns. The agency explained that Moka had “recently visited the hospital due to physical fatigue” and had been “advised by medical professionals to rest and recuperate.”

As a result, only the remaining four members of ILLIT will be performing at Sector K on October 18 and 19.

Moka recently visited the hospital due to physical fatigue, and was advised by medical professionals to rest and recuperate. As a result, it will be difficult for Moka to participate in her upcoming schedule in Indonesia. Sector K Indonesia taking place on October 18 (Sat) – 19 (Sun) will feature ILLIT members, excluding Moka. We kindly request your understanding.



We will do our best to help MOKA recuperate and return in good health to meet with fans.



Get well soon, Moka!