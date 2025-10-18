'My Youth' Ends On Ratings Rise As 'Would You Marry Me' Hits New Friday High

JTBC’s “My Youth” has come to an end!

On October 17, the romance drama starring Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee ended on a modest increase in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “My Youth” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s new rom-com “Would You Marry Me” earned an average nationwide rating of 6.1 percent for its third episode, marking its highest ratings yet for a Friday.

MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, rose to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for the night.

