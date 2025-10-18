Lee Young Ae Bursts Into Tears After Facing A Shocking Truth In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Get ready for even more twists and turns on the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Previously on “Walking on Thin Ice,” Kang Eun Soo looked into Lee Kyung’s suspicious behavior and learned that he was secretly conducting another deal behind her back. Meanwhile, despite being threatened by Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo), Lee Kyung continued his dangerous partnership with Eun Soo while deceiving her in order to complete his mission of revenge against Kang Hwi Rim (Do Sang Woo)’s family. However, Eun Soo caught onto Lee Kyung’s plans and didn’t send the promised money, putting Lee Kyung’s revenge plot in danger of being foiled.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama offer a sneak peek of an intense confrontation between Tae Goo, Eun Soo, and Lee Kyung. Tae Goo points a gun at Eun Soo and Lee Kyung while demanding money, but even with a gun aimed at her, Eun Soo refuses to back down. Amidst a fierce battle of psychological warfare, Eun Soo says something unexpected that makes Tae Goo lower his gun.

Later on, Eun Soo makes up her mind to seek out Hwi Rim and propose a shocking deal. But even though Eun Soo puts everything on the line to protect her family after being driven to the brink, a shocking incident will unexpectedly throw a wrench in her plans.

After getting a junior detective to investigate Eun Soo, Tae Goo gets his hands on some decisive evidence. When Tae Goo calls Eun Soo into the police interrogation room and presents her with some photos, she ultimately bursts into tears as she comes face to face with a truth that is hard to believe.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also reveal the truth about Lee Kyung and Hwi Rim’s entangled past from 10 years ago—and the incident that wounded Lee Kyung so badly he was driven to seek revenge.

The next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on October 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

