2PM's Lee Junho Protects His Company's Fabric With His Life In 'Typhoon Family'

2PM’s Lee Junho will put everything on the line for his company’s precious fabric shipment on the next episode of “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” is a new tvN drama starring Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

Previously on “Typhoon Family,” Kang Tae Poong’s hedonistic lifestyle came to a screeching halt due to the IMF crisis. In order to protect the company his father had worked tirelessly for 26 years to build, Tae Poong joined Typhoon Trading as a new employee.

Despite his many shortcomings, Tae Poong proved his worth—and his keen perception—when he instinctively noticed that something was wrong with the company’s new client. For a company that was supposedly over 30 years old, the office completely lacked the “patina of time” that he had felt at his father’s company.

Unable to shake his ominous gut feeling, Tae Poong desperately rushed to stop the trucks carrying the shipment of fabric they were sending—and when nothing else worked, he ultimately lied down on the road to block their path.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Tae Poong suffers through a cold and difficult night after making the impulsive decision to block the trucks. Determined to protect the fabric at all costs, Tae Poong guards the shipment all night with a fierce glint in his eye. Huddled in a padded jacket on a winter night, Tae Poong tightly clutches the fabric as he stays up to make sure no one takes it.

Tae Poong’s wounded face and disheveled appearance hint at just how rough his night has been—and just how strong his resolve is to keep their precious fabric safe. Meanwhile, a final photo captures Tae Poong supporting the fabric with his entire body to stop it from falling.

The “Typhoon Family” production team teased, “Even when faced with danger, Tae Poong never backs down. Will Tae Poong, who has gone from ‘Apgujeong party boy’ to ‘true employee’ mode, be able to successfully guard the expensive imported fabric that is crucial to Typhoon Trading’s survival up until the very end? To find out, please join us in rooting for Tae Poong during this fateful night.”

The third episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on October 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

