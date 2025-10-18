Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min's Feelings Change After Their Kiss + Seo Bum June Returns In 'Would You Marry Me'

On the next episode of SBS’s “Would You Marry Me,” Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min will face the aftermath of their kiss!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “Would You Marry Me,” Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary were at risk of being caught during their fake wedding photo shoot. In a desperate attempt to keep their faces and identities hidden, Woo Joo unexpectedly kissed Mary in the studio.

Up until now, Woo Joo and Mary’s relationship was mainly transactional, and despite having wound up pretending to be a couple, they knew very little about one another and mostly tried to keep things “strictly business.” However, after their fateful wedding photo shoot that ultimately led to a kiss, a subtle tension develops between the two of them. As they begin to pay more attention to each other and gradually see one another in a different light, a shift occurs in their relationship.

However, just as Woo Joo and Mary’s relationship starts to change, they will have to contend with an unwelcome arrival: the return of Mary’s ex-fiancé—and legal husband—Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June). Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the second Woo Joo arriving at the airport and walking hurriedly while contacting someone, piquing curiosity as to why he’s back—and what new hurdles he will throw the fake couple’s way.

The “Would You Marry Me” production team teased, “In Episode 4, which airs today, Woo Joo and Mary will make viewers’ hearts flutter as they start to pay more attention to one another after their first kiss. Please also look forward to the ripples that will be caused by the appearance of Mary’s ex-fiancé Woo Joo.”

The next episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on October 18 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)