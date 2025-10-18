3 Intriguing Relationships In 'A Hundred Memories'

“A Hundred Memories” has shared an in-depth look at the different relationships in the drama!

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Ahead of its upcoming finale, “A Hundred Memories” shared three relationships with unique chemistry!

Ban Man Ok x Sung Man Ok

Although they share the same name, Young Rye’s mother Ban Man Ok (Lee Jung Eun) and Jae Pil’s stepmother Sung Man Ok (Kim Ji Hyun) are like water and oil. Although Ban Man Ok initially didn’t take well to Jae Pil’s stepmother asking questions around the market, she couldn’t ignore Sung Man Ok’s daughter Se Ri (Oh Eun Seo), who was the same age as her children Young Bae (Kim Tae Vin) and Young Mi (Park Ji Yun), nor could she overlook Ki Bok’s (Yoon Je Moon’s) harsh and domineering attitude. When she told Jae Pil’s stepmother, “The greater the man, the more he should cherish his wife,” Sung Man Ok was charmed by Ban Man Ok, and the two developed a sister-like bond.

Their close chemistry continued even seven years later, with Ban Man Ok always staying by Sung Man Ok’s side as she began selling cosmetics door-to-door and vented about her rude clients. When Ki Bok disappeared, Man Ok closed the restaurant, saying she had to go comfort her friend. Viewers can’t help but hope that the strong bond between the two Man Oks last forever.

Young Bae x Se Ri

As their mothers became close friends, romance bloomed between the children as well. When Young Sik (Jeon Seong Woo) went to tutor Jae Pil, Young Bae followed along and fell for Se Ri at first sight because Se Ri gave him a music box she cherished. Young Bae felt his heart flutter at Se Ri’s smile, and he started to express his feelings for Se Ri, such as helping to block her ears from the loud noises at the market.

However, seven years later, their relationship shifted as Young Bae (Jo Yi Hyun), who had become a model student, was disappointed in Se Ri (Kim Tae Yeon), who had become a troublemaker. Although Se Ri is the one now chasing after Young Bae, Young Bae is still concerned for Se Ri and looks after her. When Young Bae tried to console Se Ri following her father’s disappearance, Se Ri couldn’t help but fall for him again.

Choi Jung Bun X Ma Sang Chul

Another romance viewers are rooting for is between Young Rye’s friend Choi Jung Bun (Park Ye Ni) and Jae Pil’s friend Ma Sang Chul (Lee Won Jung). In the past, Jung Bun had a brief but passionate relationship with Cheonga Transportation Driver Jung Sik (Lee Jae Won). She had a child then, but she chose to part ways without telling him and raised their daughter Soo Jin alone.

When Jung Sik appeared seven years later, Jung Bun was filled with discomfort. However, Sang Chul had always been by Jung Bun’s side, looking after Soo Jin more than anyone. He also quickly realized that Jung Sik is Soo Jin’s biological father, even though Young Rye and Ho Sook had yet to know. When Jung Sik showed up to see Jung Bun, Sang Chul didn’t hesitate to grab her hand and pretend to be her boyfriend.

The production team shared, “In the remaining two episdoes, an unexpected couple will reach a romantic conclusion. Please stay tuned to find out which one it will be.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

