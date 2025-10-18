Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang's Partnership Is Shaken Up By The Truth In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

“Walking on Thin Ice” has previewed the upcoming episode!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) and Choi Kyung Do (Kwon Ji Woo) being investigated for corruption. After it was revealed that someone within the force had leaked information to the Phantom organization, the police launched a full investigation. Jang Tae Goo maintains a calm exterior, concealing his inner turmoil as he tries to maneuver through the crisis, while Choi Kyung Do is unable to hide his shock upon encountering unexpected evidence, raising the suspense as the two begin to waver in the face of truth.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung will play his final card against the Kang Hwi Rim (Do Sang Woo) family, carrying out the ultimate act of revenge to end the tragedy that began 10 years ago. However, as Lee Kyung learns that Eun Soo approached Hwi Rim, cracks begin to surface in his plans. Hwi Rim begins to suspect Lee Kyung’s identity and quietly starts to follow him, making viewers wonder if Lee Kyung will be able to complete his revenge and return safely to his family.

After realizing that Lee Kyung has been hiding everything from her, Eun Soo finally erupts in anger. Feeling deeply betrayed that Lee Kyung used her for his goals, she decides to cut ties completely and bear the consequences alone. As Eun Soo resolves to end their partnership, curiosity builds around what final decision she will make to protect her family.

The next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” airs on October 18 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

