Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

Get ready for an exciting new drama!

TV CHOSUN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal title) follows the story of three 41-year-old women who are worn out from parenting and work. As they each set out on new challenges, the drama will portray the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

The drama is helmed by director Kim Jung Min of “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse,” “Royal Secret Agent,” “Grand Prince,” and more and written by scriptwriter Shin Yi Won of “Green Mothers’ Club.”

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, TV CHOSUN shared a look at the first meeting between lead actors Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Yoon Bak, Heo Joon Suk, and Jang In Sub at the drama’s script reading. With their talented acting skills, the cast ensemble showcased perfect acting chemistry even from their first meeting.

Kim Hee Sun will take on the role of Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who is now a mother of two sons. The actress realistically portrayed her character’s reality as a mother and wife while also emphasizing the desire to rekindle her career.

Han Hye Jin takes on the role of Goo Joo Young, an art center planning director who appears to have a perfect life but is trying desperately to have a child with her husband who lacks sexual desire. Han Hye Jin made the set immersed with her calm acting of Goo Joo Young’s daily life while also portraying her inner turmoil.

Jin Seo Yeon plays Lee Il Ri, a magazine debuty editor who still dreams of marriage. Jin Seo Yeon captivated with her charisma, highlighting Lee Il Ri’s diverse charms with her sharp delivery.

Yoon Bak plays Jo Na Jung’s husband and home shopping PD No Won Bin. Yoon Bak portrayed both his character’s sense of pride and pressure as a husband, switching from a gentle and cold tone of voice to add tension to the atmosphere.

Heo Joon Suk plays Byun Sang Gyu, who was the university theater club senior of the three female leads and is now a physical therapist, showcasing subtle charisma in his role. Jang In Sub plays Goo Joo Young’s husband Oh Sang Min, a game company director who graduated from a prestigious university but still loves figurines and toys.

The script reading further teased the different chemistry between the actors from the tight friendship of the female leads to the intriguing relationships of the on-screen couples.

The production team shared, “At the first script reading for ‘Because There Is No Next Life,’ all the actors showcased passionate enthusiasm and energy, raising anticipation,” asking viewers to look forward to the upcoming drama that will be relatable for all.

“Because There Is No Next Life” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

Source (1)



