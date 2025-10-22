These K-Pop Idol BFFs Prove There Are Two Pretty Best Friends

Friendships between K-pop idols are so cute and wholesome—especially when you can see them having fun doing dance challenges together or posting behind-the-scenes selfies! These idol duos make for two truly beautiful best friends.

Two idols both born in 1999, Changbin and Yeonjun make for a legendary pair! Their antics on social media are fun for fans to see, and the stories they’ve shared about hilarious hang-outs are enough to give anyone FOMO. Long-time besties, these two won’t be separated any time soon!

TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Jeon Somi

Some might not know this, but former I.O.I member and soloist Jeon Somi was once a trainee at JYP Entertainment—that’s where she met TWICE’s Chaeyoung! The pair have clearly forged a fun and long-lasting friendship, with Chaeyoung sharing that the two have been friends for over 11 years.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun and NCT’s Renjun

SEVENTEEN’s Jun may be four years older than Renjun, but they’re still besties! There have been a lot of interactions between the Chinese members of both SEVENTEEN and NCT over the years, but it’s super sweet to see Jun and Renjun starting out 2024 together. Here’s to many more years of friendship!

GOT7’s BamBam and i-dle’s Minnie

Two K-pop idols with shared Thai heritage, i-dle’s Minnie describes their friendship perfectly with this caption—partners in crime! Not only have they participated in variety shows together, but BamBam also hosted Minnie on his own show. It’s quite literally all fun and games here!

The social butterfly of IVE, Rei seems to have found a really great friend in Red Velvet’s Joy! They’ve shared several pictures together on social media, and all of their captions are super sweet and supportive. Not only are they beautiful on the outside, but they share a beautiful friendship too!

TXT’s Soobin and ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

TXT’s Soobin has a lot of fellow idol friends, but Zhang Hao of ZEROBASEONE definitely seems to be high up on the list of BFFs! Their social media posts together are always fun, and Zhang Hao also featured on a hilarious episode of the show that Soobin hosts. Their dynamic is awesome!