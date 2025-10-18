Ladies' Code's Zuny Announces Marriage With Beautiful Photos

Ladies’ Code’s Zuny is getting married!

On October 17, Zuny announced on Instagram that she had already legally registered her marriage and would be holding a wedding next year.

In addition to posting several beautiful photos from her wedding shoot, Zuny also shared the following message:

Everyone!! I’m getting married next year. The maknae [youngest member of Ladies’ Code] has already grown up this much and is getting married first, hehe. After meeting a good person, I’ve moved away from Seoul and am living happily here. 🙂 Because this was a sudden decision, I apologize for not having been able to contact everyone individually. I’ll gradually share my good news with you! Please look kindly on us and send us lots of congratulations.

Congratulations to the happy couple!