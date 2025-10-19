October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 19, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 725 girl group members, using big data collected from September 19 to October 19.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,505,533. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “brand ambassador,” “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “enchanting,” and “model.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.90 percent positive reactions.

The next three spots on the list all went to BLACKPINK: Rosé held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,731,771; Jennie maintained her position at third with an index of 4,540,161; and Lisa took fourth with a score of 3,749,414.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,644,500 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  2. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  5. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  6. aespa’s Winter
  7. IVE’s Liz
  8. Red Velvet’s Joy
  9. WJSN’s Dayoung
  10. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  11. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  12. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  13. IVE’s Rei
  14. TWICE’s Nayeon
  15. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  16. WJSN’s Yeoreum
  17. TWICE’s Jihyo
  18. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  19. aespa’s Giselle
  20. IVE’s Gaeul
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. aespa’s Ningning
  23. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  24. IVE’s Leeseo
  25. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  26. cignature’s Jeewon
  27. TWICE’s Mina
  28. OH MY GIRL’s YooA
  29. TWICE’s Dahyun
  30. OH MY GIRL’s Mimi

