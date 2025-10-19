October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 725 girl group members, using big data collected from September 19 to October 19.

IVE’s Jang Won Young continued her reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,505,533. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “brand ambassador,” “Wonyoung-esque mindset,” and “Lucky Vicky,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “enchanting,” and “model.” Jang Won Young’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.90 percent positive reactions.

The next three spots on the list all went to BLACKPINK: Rosé held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,731,771; Jennie maintained her position at third with an index of 4,540,161; and Lisa took fourth with a score of 3,749,414.

Finally, IVE’s An Yu Jin came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,644,500 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)