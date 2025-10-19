Dingo Music Apologizes For Using HIGHLIGHT Photo With Yong Junhyung Instead Of Yoon Doojoon At "Killing Voice" Concert
Dingo Music has apologized for using a HIGHLIGHT photo that did not reflect the group’s current lineup at its “Killing Voice” concert.
On October 18, Dingo Music held the first night of its “2025 Killing Voice” concert at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium, where HIGHLIGHT was one of the performing artists.
During an opening video introducing HIGHLIGHT, the concert mistakenly used an outdated photo that included former member Yong Junhyung, who left the group in 2019, and that did not include active member Yoon Doojoon.
After fans complained about the error, Dingo Music released the following apology in English:
