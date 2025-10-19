'Typhoon Family' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'A Hundred Memories' Heads Into Finale On Saturday High

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” is on the rise!

On October 19, the new drama climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet with its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Typhoon Family” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, marking a personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories”—which has just one episode left in its run—earned its highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday, when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays. The drama’s penultimate episode scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent ahead of its series finale.

SBS’s new drama “Would You Marry Me” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent for its fourth episode, while MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, dipped to a nationwide average of 1.2 percent ahead of its final week.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” kicked off the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent, while KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of Saturday with a nationwide average of 13.1 percent.

