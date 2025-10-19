KATSEYE Achieves Their Highest Ranking Yet On UK's Official Singles Chart As 'Gabriela' Hits New Peak

Four months after its release, KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” is on the rise in the United Kingdom!

This week, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” had climbed to a new peak on its Official Singles Chart.

In its 15th week on the Official Singles Chart, “Gabriela” jumped one spot to No. 38, marking KATSEYE’s highest ranking yet on the chart.

Meanwhile, “Gabriela” also took No. 84 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart, No. 88 on the Official Streaming Chart, and No. 91 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week.

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their new personal record!

