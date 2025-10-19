'A Hundred Memories' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the three leads each took a moment to look back on “A Hundred Memories” and what it meant to them.

“‘A Hundred Memories’ is a drama that reawakened the emotion of love within me,” said Kim Da Mi. “Just like its title, I think the drama will remain a truly beautiful memory of youth.”

The actress continued, “I’m truly grateful to the cast and crew that worked hard together with me. I’m also really, really thankful to everyone who watched and loved ‘A Hundred Memories’ up until now. Please stay with us until the end by joining us for the one remaining episode.”

Meanwhile, Shin Ye Eun remarked, “Being able to feel and portray a wide array of emotions through the role of Jong Hee was a truly meaningful time.”

She went on to express her gratitude to the drama’s viewers by saying, “Thanks to the viewers who rooted for and cherished Jong Hee, I also received a lot of comfort and gained strength. I sincerely hope that your lives will be full of laughter and that all your days will be overflowing with love.”

Shin Ye Eun went on, “I hope that you’ll join us in keeping an eye on how the story of the two protagonists’ friendship, which isn’t over yet, will end.”

Finally, Heo Nam Jun commented, “I can’t believe that ‘A Hundred Memories,’ which we worked hard to film from the beginning of the year, is ending.” He added, “Maybe it’s because I also felt Jae Pil’s tender heart and innocence while playing him that I feel even sadder [about having to say goodbye].”

Heo Nam Jun concluded by addressing viewers directly, saying, “Thank you for giving ‘A Hundred Memories’ your love. I hope that you will always be healthy and that you will continue to accumulate good memories. I hope you’ll enjoy watching the one remaining episode as well.”

The final episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

