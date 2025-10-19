Watch: Stray Kids Announces Comeback With Cinematic Horror-Inspired Trailer For SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT'

Mark your calendars for Stray Kids’ return!

On October 19, Stray Kids held the second night of their encore concert “dominATE : celebrATE” at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. After their encore at the end of the show, Stray Kids played an eerie trailer teasing the release of their next album.

Stray Kids will be making a comeback with the SKZ IT TAPE “DO IT” on November 21 at 2 p.m. KST.

Check out Stray Kids’ cinematic new trailer for “DO IT” below!