Watch: i-dle's Miyeon Announces Comeback Date With Striking Intro Film For 'MY, Lover'

Get ready for i-dle’s Miyeon’s return!

On October 20 at midnight KST, Miyeon officially announced the date and details for her upcoming solo comeback.

Miyeon will be releasing her second mini album “MY, Lover” on November 3 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out her intro film for the comeback below!

While you wait for Miyeon’s comeback, watch her on the dating show “Heart Signal 4” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out her drama “Replay” below!

Watch Now