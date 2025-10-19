Watch: i-dle's Miyeon Announces Comeback Date With Striking Intro Film For "MY, Lover"
Get ready for i-dle’s Miyeon’s return!
On October 20 at midnight KST, Miyeon officially announced the date and details for her upcoming solo comeback.
Miyeon will be releasing her second mini album “MY, Lover” on November 3 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out her intro film for the comeback below!
While you wait for Miyeon’s comeback, watch her on the dating show “Heart Signal 4” on Viki below:
And check out her drama “Replay” below!