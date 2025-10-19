'Genie, Make A Wish' Dominates Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week

Netflix’s “Genie, Make a Wish” and its stars have continued their reign over the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Genie, Make a Wish” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Genie, Make a Wish” also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads Suzy and Kim Woo Bin remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list, and its stars also claimed three of the top six spots on the actor list this week. Kim Da Mi rose to No. 3, followed by Shin Ye Eun at No. 4 and Heo Nam Jun at No. 6.

tvN’s new series “Typhoon Family” jumped to No. 3 on the drama list, with star 2PM’s Lee Junho rising to No. 5 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s “The Murky Stream” ranked No. 4 on the drama list this week.

SBS’s new rom-com “Would You Marry Me” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, while leads Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik entered the actor list at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively.

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” took No. 6 on the drama list, and its leading lady Jeon Yeo Been came in at No. 10 on the actor list.

Netflix’s “You and Everything Else” held onto its spot at No. 7 on the drama list this week.

MBC’s “To the Moon” climbed to No. 8 on the drama list, with star Lee Sun Bin jumping to No. 7 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Genie, Make a Wish” JTBC “A Hundred Memories” tvN “Typhoon Family” Disney+ “The Murky Stream” SBS “Would You Marry Me” ENA “Ms. Incognito” Netflix “You and Everything Else” MBC “To the Moon” tvN “Shin’s Project” JTBC “My Youth”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Suzy (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Kim Woo Bin (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Shin Ye Eun (“A Hundred Memories”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Heo Nam Jun (“A Hundred Memories”) Lee Sun Bin (“To the Moon”) Jung So Min (“Would You Marry Me”) Choi Woo Shik (“Would You Marry Me”) Jeon Yeo Been (“Ms. Incognito”)

