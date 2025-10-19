Watch: Former Idol And Current Saja Boy Dances To 'Soda Pop' On 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” the identity of “Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” was revealed!

During the October 19 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, four contestants moved on to the next round in their quest for the throne.

In the second match-up of Round 2, “Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” performed a charming cover of Shaun’s “Way Back Home.”

Spoilers

“Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” then provided another clue to his identity by dancing to Saja Boys’ smash hit “Soda Pop” from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

DRIPPIN’s Cha Jun Ho, who joined the masked singer on stage to dance to the song, declared afterwards that he was “certain” that “Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” was definitely an idol.

251019 복면가왕 케빈이 낋여주는 소다팝 pic.twitter.com/Bx9XNIMMGw — 처럼 (@churumpumpum) October 19, 2025

Based on the “Soda Pop” hint, some of the celebrity panelists speculated that “Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” might be U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, who provided the singing voice for Saja Boys’ lead vocalist Mystery in “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Although “Moon, Moon, Bright Moon” earned praise for his beautiful voice, he ultimately lost the round to his opponent and took off his mask to reveal his identity. Sure enough, just as the panelists had guessed, the masked singer turned out to be none other than Kevin Woo.

When host Kim Sung Joo asked Kevin about the massive popularity of “KPop Demon Hunters,” he responded, “Because it’s such a great film, I thought it would do well. But seeing it go beyond Hollywood to become a global phenomenon, I’m amazed and impressed.”

As for how he wound up being cast in “KPop Demon Hunters,” Kevin explained, “After U-KISS wrapped up our group activities, I went back to the United States, because that’s where I’m originally from. I went through many auditions and a lot of suffering before I wound up being cast in the Broadway musical ‘KPOP.’”

“The ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ music director came to see the musical,” he continued, “and seeing that I could speak both Korean and English and that I could act, dance, and sing, they thought I would be perfect for Saja Boys. A year later, they contacted me [about joining the film].”

At Kim Sung Joo’s request, Kevin went on to sing a snippet of “Soda Pop” live.

When asked about his plans for the future, Kevin shared that not only would he be appearing in several upcoming American films as an actor, but he and the other U-KISS members were planning to come together soon so that they could meet their fans again as a group.

As a gift to the viewers who had hoped to see Kevin’s performance for the final round, “The King of Mask Singer” later released unaired footage of his rehearsal for Round 3, during which he had planned to sing Noel’s “Proposal.”

Watch the full episode of “The King of Mask Singer” with English subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now