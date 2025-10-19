Park Jin Joo Announces Marriage Plans

Park Jin Joo is getting married!

On October 20, Park Jin Joo’s agency PRAIN TPC announced that the actress would be tying the knot next month. Because her fiancé is not a celebrity, the wedding will be held privately with only close friends and family in attendance.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is PRAIN TPC. We would like to sincerely thank everyone who always gives actress Park Jin Joo their love and affection, and we have some happy news to share. Starting from November 30, actress Park Jin Joo has promised to spend the rest of her life with someone with whom she has built deep trust over a long period of time. The wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul with only close friends and family from both sides in attendance. As the groom-to-be is not a celebrity, we ask for your generous understanding in regards to the fact that the ceremony will be held quietly. Even after her marriage, actress Park Jin Joo plans to continue to greet you with good projects as an actress. Once again, we offer our deepest thanks for giving [Park Jin Joo] your love, and we ask that you send your warm congratulations and support to actress Park Jin Joo, who is preparing to make a new start. Thank you.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

