6 Iconic K-Pop MVs That Are All About Standing Out

Not every music video has to be about beautiful aesthetics or complex choreography. Sometimes a music video can be a statement all on its own. They’re an art form because they make such an impression that you can’t forget it! Call them weird, call them wacky, call them camp—but you can’t deny that these K-pop music videos keep you thinking about them. They’re all about standing out!

Orange Caramel – “Catallena”

The blueprint for wacky music videos that’s been mega-viral for years, no one was doing it like Orange Caramel! The music video for “Catallena” is certainly a unique concept with the mermaid sushi, and it keeps you captivated with funky styling and a cute dance. There’s a reason this song is still popular and still covered by idols! It’s just that impactful.

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ABCDLOVE”

“ABCDLOVE” is unique not only because it takes place in a vertical format instead of horizontal, but there’s something so cool and funky about it! Not only are the BOYNEXTDOOR members having fun, but scenes involving ghosts with sunglasses and satisfying transitions make an impact. The song is catchy, and this is a music video that makes you want to watch it over and over again!

Red Velvet has been rocking their own style with their music videos for a long time, but “Birthday” is a relatively recent song that really stands out! From creative costuming to characters that are both funny and scary, this music video totally keeps you guessing. The little animated segment at the end is the cherry on top of a fun-filled and crazy music video!

Is the song awesome? Yep. Does the music video make sense? Not even a little bit, but that’s what’s so amazing about it! SEVENTEEN’s hip hop team really hit it out of the park with the music video for “LALALI” because it’s definitely one you can’t forget. The crazier the better seems to be the entire theme here, and it’s working. Only SEVENTEEN could come up with ideas like this one!

The song is called “CRAZY” so you’d probably expect something out-of-the-box, and LE SSERAFIM delivered—in the best way possible! A lot of aspects of this music video are bizarre, but that’s the point. Every time you re-watch it you catch little details you might’ve missed before, and you can’t deny that it makes an impact. Art can be crazy too!

WOODZ – “I hate you”

With this style of awesome punk-rock sound coming from WOODZ, you’d think that the music video would have a similar punk-rock look. It does, but it also has a little bit of everything else! The music video for “I hate you” pulls out all the stops in terms of sets, scenery, and styling. Every aspect is about making the maximum visual impact. There’s something so cool about committing to something this crazy!