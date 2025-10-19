'A Hundred Memories' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run As 'Typhoon Family' Hits New High

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” wrapped up on an all-time high in viewership!

On October 19, the nostalgic romance drama ended its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “A Hundred Memories” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” also soared to its highest ratings to date for its fourth episode, which took first place in its time slot with a nationwide average of 9.0 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent ahead of the final week of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 15.2 percent.

Binge-watch all of “A Hundred Memories” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Walking on Thin Ice” here:

Watch Now

And check out “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)