Jin Young Frantically Searches For His Missing Son With Jeon Yeo Been’s Help In “Ms. Incognito”

Jin Young is desperate as he searches for his missing son in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Jeon Dong Min (Jin Young) is a single father raising his son, Jeon Joo Won (Yang Woo Hyuk), in Muchang Village. Although he sometimes bickers with his son and shows a childish side, Jeon Dong Min’s sincere wish is to be a father who protects Joo Won like a greenhouse shielding against wind and rain.

Kim Yeong Ran, disguised as a teacher at Muchang Kindergarten, becomes captivated by Jeon Joo Won’s innocence. As Joo Won’s presence brings new energy to Kim Yeong Ran’s life reset project, an unexpected event unfolds when Joo Won suddenly disappears, casting a sense of tension over Muchang Village.

In the still, Jeon Dong Min’s face shows anxiety as he runs around searching for his son.

Adding to the growing tension, Jeon Joo Won is also seen heading somewhere with an urgent expression.

Meanwhile, Kim Yeong Ran is seen staring at the ground with a look of despair. Following the attacks on the villagers by Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) and his group, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) is also closing in on her, raising the possibility that the child may have been kidnapped. Will Kim Yeong Ran and Jeon Dong Min be able to find the missing Jeon Joo Won and safely bring him back into their arms?

To find out, catch the next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 20 at 10 p.m. KST!

