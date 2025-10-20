Ahn Eun Jin Transforms Into A Part-Timer Who Is In Desperate Need Of A Job In New Drama 'Dynamite Kiss'

Upcoming SBS drama “Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills featuring Ahn Eun Jin!

“Dynamite Kiss” tells the story of a single woman who disguises herself as a mother to secure a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

Ahn Eun Jin plays Go Da Rim, a woman who pretends to be married to get a job on the Mother Task Force team, a baby products company, while pursuing a full-time position. Focused only on work, she unexpectedly becomes entangled in unfamiliar emotions after reuniting with Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), the man with whom she once shared an explosive kiss.

The newly released stills capture Ahn Eun Jin as a job seeker getting through each day in the Noryangjin exam prep neighborhood before she goes undercover as a mom to land a job in the drama.

Wearing comfortable clothes, with her hair tightly tied back and round glasses, she is the very picture of a job seeker with no time to doll herself up. Even while juggling a part-time job on top of her busy preparation for job hunting, Ahn Eun Jin’s charm as a “sunshine heroine” who never loses her bright energy shines through.

The production team remarked, “In the early episodes, we plan to depict the harsh life of a job seeker who can’t help but keep getting pushed back by fierce competition. This will show why she even goes so far as to disguise herself as a mom to get hired and what her reunion with Gong Ji Hyuk means to her. We expect Ahn Eun Jin’s performance—both lovable and true-to-life—to resonate with many viewers. Please send lots of interest and support.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is set to premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

