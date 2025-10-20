Kim Se Jeong Shares Why She Chose To Star In “Moon River,” Role Preparation, Working With Kang Tae Oh, And More

Kim Se Jeong has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Kim Se Jeong plays Park Dal Yi, a merchant who faces an unexpected twist of fate when her soul suddenly swaps with that of the crown prince. Kim Se Jeong said, “The idea of a soul-swapping romance really intrigued me, and after learning that Kang Tae Oh would be my co-star, I became even more confident and more interested in the story’s concept.”

As her first historical drama, she explained the unique charm she will bring to the role, saying, “I tried on a variety of outfits including men’s clothing. It was a bit embarrassing, but I secretly thought they suited me quite well. I think viewers will also enjoy seeing the many different looks my character takes on.”

Kim Se Jeong also revealed that she spent seven days in Boryeong, a city in South Chungcheong Province, to master Park Dal Yi’s dialect. She said, “I joined conversations with local elders, and as we talked, I realized I could make good use of my own natural dialect intonation. It may not be perfect, but I hope viewers will see it as part of the character’s way of speaking and find it adorable.”

To better understand Yi Kang, whose soul becomes switched with Park Dal Yi’s, Kim Se Jeong remarked, “When it came to the soul-swapping scenes, Kang Tae Oh and I communicated and shared ideas extensively. We even switched and read lines in the script and discussed any confusing parts right away to build on our ideas. I also studied his habits, speech patterns, and even his vocal tone to try to replicate them.”

Finally, Kim Se Jeong expressed her deep affection for her character, saying, “Park Dal Yi’s bright and cool personality is very similar to my own.” She added, “I think the charm will come from the way I move between Park Dal Yi’s loveliness and Yi Kang’s charisma. Through this challenge, the title I hope to earn is ‘perfect fit for historical dramas.’”

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Kim Se Jeong in “Brewing Love”:

Watch Now

Source (1)