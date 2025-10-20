Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, And Seo Ji Hye Exude Unique Charms In New Drama “Nice To Not Meet You” Posters

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled new posters!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The poster of Im Hyun Joon shows him sitting in a chair labeled with “Actor Im Hyun Joon” and flashing a relaxed smile. After successfully wrapping up four seasons of a drama as Kang Pil Gu, the public continues to praise him, saying, “Who else could play the nation’s Detective Kang Pil Gu besides Im Hyun Joon?” However, his entertainment career, which seems to be running smoothly, takes an unexpected turn.

The poster of Wi Jung Shin shows her as a “Thinking-type (Myers–Briggs Type Indicator) journalist with conviction,” ready to chase an exclusive story. Once known as the ace of the political department, she suddenly finds herself reassigned to the entertainment section, facing a dramatic shift in her daily routine. Unexpectedly, a “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” collectible hangs from the bag of Wi Jung Shin, who knows little about the entertainment industry.

Kim Ji Hun plays Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball star. Once a beloved national sports hero, Lee Jae Hyung starts a new chapter as the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Known for his thoughtful and kind nature, he easily wins people’s hearts. However, when it comes to love, he is a straightforward, passionate man who only has eyes for one woman. His life takes an unexpected turn when Wi Jung Shin enters the picture.

The tagline that reads, “Life begins in two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning,” hints at Lee Jae Hyung’s determination to make a comeback home run in both work and love.

The final poster highlights the confident aura of Yoon Hwa Young (Seo Ji Hye), the youngest-ever head of the entertainment department at Sports Eunsung. Her sharp tongue and killer pen, both known for producing nothing but exclusives, are her strongest weapons. Always striving for perfection and moving forward with unwavering focus, Yoon Hwa Young begins to experience complex emotions after repeatedly clashing with rookie entertainment journalist Wi Jung Shin.

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

