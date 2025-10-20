Bae Hyeon Seong And Lee Re Listen Intently To Kim Hee Jung In 'Shin's Project'

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” has shared a sneak peek of what will happen in tonight’s new episode!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Spoilers

Previously, Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) immediately set out to resolve the issue of gym trainer Mo Seon Mi’s (Kim Hee Jung’s) unpaid wages, however, he was stopped because of Du Dong Seok (Hong Woo Jin), the gym’s counsel and his senior in the legal field. His frustration mounted over Du Dong Seok’s conduct—exploiting loopholes in the law to squeeze freelance trainers dry while deftly slipping out of accountability.

Amidst this situation, the newly released stills capture Mo Seon Mi heading to Shin’s chicken restaurant with her colleagues to seek legal counsel. Wearing a downcast facial expression, she gives off a bleak air that hints another unsettling incident has taken place.

Jo Philip and Lee Si On (Lee Re), who are listening to the trio’s grievances, also catch attention. Both remain seated with tense faces and rigid postures. Viewers are curious to find out what story do they hear from the fitness trainers and what solution the two protégés of Shin will present.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

