aespa's Ningning Talks About Embracing Constant Change, Their 'SYNK : aeXIS LINE' Tour, And More

aespa’s Ningning recently posed for a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Korea!

During the shoot, Ningning was given the role of a glamorous actress who defined an era and was asked to reveal a new side of herself—one filled with boldness and passion. Despite the challenging direction, Ningning impressed everyone on set with a completely transformed expression and daring attitude, earning cheers from the entire staff.

In the interview that followed, the idol was asked how it felt to be directed to express passion as the concept of the photo shoot. Ningning shared, “There haven’t been many moments in my life when I thought of myself as a bold person, but I do think I’m someone who can express emotions. So today, I just naturally brought out what I was feeling. Experiences like this are always enjoyable.”

When asked how she manages to embrace constant change, Ningning remarked, “I think aespa has now become a genre of its own. It’s great to show different sides of ourselves, but I hope that no matter what we do, we always retain our own unique color in every moment.”

As aespa is currently in the middle of their “SYNK : aeXIS LINE” tour, Ningning commented, “Touring is really tough. But seeing so many fans gather in one place for us across many different cities makes me forget all the tough parts. How can I describe in one phrase the feeling I get while singing and dancing in front of our fans? It’s this deep sense of pride and fulfillment. I’m sure the entire experience of touring will remain a cherished memory for me and the rest of aespa.”

Ningning’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

Source (1)