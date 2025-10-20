MEOVV’s Anna Named Global Ambassador For Chloé

MEOVV’s Anna has officially been appointed as a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Chloé!

On October 20, Chloé announced that Anna has been selected as its new global ambassador and unveiled their first collaboration together. Anna made her debut as Chloé’s global ambassador through the Paddington Bag campaign, photographed by David Sims and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mati Diop.

Chloé stated, “With her innate creativity and natural energy, Anna perfectly embodies the free-spirited, feminine, and effortless charm that Chloé represents.”

Anna shared her thoughts, saying, “Chloé has always symbolized freedom, authenticity, and natural beauty—values that deeply resonate with me. I’m honored and delighted to join the fashion house as an ambassador and Chemena Kamali’s vision for Chloé truly inspires me.”

Congratulations, Anna!

