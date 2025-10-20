Song Joong Ki, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ahn Hyo Seop To Present At 40th Golden Disc Awards

The upcoming 40th Golden Disc Awards is gearing up to be a star-studded event!

On October 20, the host and organizers of the Golden Disc Awards shared, “Song Joong Ki, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ahn Hyo Seop will step on stage as presenters at the 40th Golden Disc Awards taking place on January 10, 2026 at the Taipei Dome.”

Song Joong Ki previously participated in the 37th Golden Disc Awards as a presenter, and he recently impressed with his heartwarming JTBC drama “My Youth.”

Having captivated K-drama fans with “Lovely Runner,” Byeon Woo Seok is expected to also charm as a presenter at the awards ceremony. He is currently gearing up to star in “Wife of a 21st Century Prince” (literal title) and the live action adaptation of “Solo Leveling.”

Ahn Hyo Seop will be taking to the Golden Disc Awards stage for the first time in four years since 2022. Earlier this year, he took the world by storm with “KPop Demon Hunters” as the voice of Jinu of Saja Boys, and he is also preparing for his next role in “Sold Out Again Today” (literal title).

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming awards ceremony!

While waiting, watch Song Joong Ki in “My Youth” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

Watch Now

And catch Ahn Hyo Seop’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)