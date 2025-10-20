ATBO’s Jeong Seunghwan Enlists In The Military

ATBO’s Jeong Seunghwan has officially begun his military service.

On October 20, IST Entertainment announced that Jeong Seunghwan enlisted earlier that day at the Nonsan Army Training Center to fulfill his mandatory duty. The agency explained that the news was not shared in advance out of respect for his wish to enlist quietly.

IST Entertainment’s full statement reads:

Hello, this is IST Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have always supported ATBO. ATBO member Jeong Seunghwan enlisted today (October 20) at the Nonsan Army Training Center to fulfill his mandatory military service. In accordance with his wishes to enlist quietly, we were unable to share the news with fans beforehand. We kindly ask for your understanding. Jeong Seunghwan will carry with him the love and support of his fans as he faithfully completes his service, and he plans to return as an even more mature and improved version of himself. We ask for your continued warm encouragement and support so that Jeong Seunghwan can complete his military duty in good health.

Thank you.

Following the agency’s announcement, Jeong Seunghwan personally shared a handwritten letter with fans through his Instagram, expressing his thoughts ahead of enlistment.

His full letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is Jeong Seunghwan. First of all, I’m sure many of you were surprised by the sudden news of my enlistment. I truly apologize for delivering this news so abruptly to those who have been waiting for our comeback. To be honest, this decision was made quite recently, so it still doesn’t feel entirely real to me. But after a lot of thought and reflection, I came to believe that completing my military service—a major duty in my life—sooner would allow me to return and see you more often in the future and be active for a longer time. That’s why I gathered my courage and decided to enlist. Although I am now serving as a soldier, as I’ve always said, I have absolutely no intention of giving up on art. I will definitely come back. I may not know in what form or when exactly, but I’m holding on to the dream of standing before you again—and that, I promise from the heart. Even as I write this message on the eve of my enlistment, I’m reminded of all the fans who have supported and loved me. It makes me reflect once more on just how precious and meaningful those moments have been. It may feel like a long time, but if you continue to cheer me on and look forward to my growth, I will return after completing my service and repay your support with a better version of myself. Please stay healthy and happy, and I’ll do my best during my time in the military.

Thank you. October 19, 2025

Jeong Seunghwan

Wishing Jeong Seunghwan all the best during his military service!

