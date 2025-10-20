Jung Ryeo Won And Lee Jung Eun Are Frantic Witness And Determined Detective Entangled In New Film “The Woman In The White Car”

Jung Ryeo Won and Lee Jung Eun’s upcoming suspense thriller film “The Woman in the White Car” has unveiled new stills!

“The Woman in the White Car” follows Do Kyung (Jung Ryeo Won), who rushes her bloodied sister to the hospital and gives a confusing testimony to police officer Hyun Joo (Lee Jung Eun). As each person remembers the events of that day differently, the film unravels the tangled web of conflicting memories to reveal the truth behind the incident.

Jung Ryeo Won takes on the role of Do Kyung, a writer haunted by fragmented memories who delivers unpredictable statements. Lee Jung Eun plays Hyun Joo, a determined detective who relentlessly pursues the dark truth behind the case. With her sharp gaze and curt tone, she pressures Do Kyung for answers—yet as she draws closer to the truth, she is forced to confront her own buried past.

The newly released stills capture the raw intensity between the two leads. Jung Ryeo Won, dressed in bloodstained clothes and trembling with confusion as she gives her statement, conveys the disoriented fear of a woman trapped between memory and reality. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Eun’s piercing eyes, firm composure, and fleeting look of empathy as she questions Do Kyung reveal the depth and complexity of her performance.

“The Woman in the White Car” will hit theaters nationwide on October 29.

