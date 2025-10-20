Choi Dae Hoon Makes Special Appearance As Gym Owner Entangled In Han Suk Kyu’s Latest Case In “Shin’s Project”

Choi Dae Hoon will make a special appearance in “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

In the upcoming episode, Choi Dae Hoon makes a surprise appearance as Charles Hong, the charismatic CEO of a gym—and the latest figure to find himself across the negotiation table from Mr. Shin and Lee Si On.

Charles Hong is a savvy businessman who runs his gym with legal advice from Do Dong Seok (Hong Woo Jin), a senior figure in the legal world and Jo Philip’s mentor. However, when word reaches Mr. Shin and Lee Si On that Do Dong Seok has been exploiting gym trainers by taking advantage of legal loopholes, an unexpected confrontation unfolds.

Newly released stills capture the trio’s first encounter at the airport. Charles Hong greets Mr. Shin and Lee Si On with a relaxed smile, exuding the air of someone fresh off an overseas vacation. Meanwhile, Mr. Shin’s skeptical expression and Si On’s bright smile hint at contrasting emotions, sparking curiosity about what brought them there with welcome signs in hand.

Soon, Mr. Shin and Si On draw Charles Hong into a tense negotiation, delivering shocking news that turns the situation upside down. What unexpected revelation awaits Charles Hong?

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

