Jang Yoon Joo Unleashes Her Ruthless Side To Reclaim Her Inheritance In “Ms. Incognito”

Jang Yoon Joo will lay a bold trap to seize the upper hand in the inheritance war!

“Ms. Incognito” is a new crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

Previously, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) discovered through wiretapping that the directors were plotting to overthrow her. To strike back, she handed over a USB drive containing evidence of their corruption to a journalist. She even declared in front of both the directors and the press that she would “lead Gasung Group properly,” asserting her dominance in a single stroke.

However, despite her power play, Sun Young and her brother Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) remain in a precarious position. Determined to tighten her grip, Sun Young doesn’t stop at whistleblowing and public threats—she begins exploiting the directors’ weaknesses one by one, leaving them no room to escape her control.

The newly released stills capture a secret meeting between Sun Young and the directors. As the eldest daughter of the Gasung Group chairman, she gathers them all and makes an irresistible—and dangerous—proposal. In one still, her cold, piercing gaze fixed on someone bleeding across from her sends chills down the spine.

With a clear goal of taking back the late chairman Ga Sung Ho’s (Moon Sung Geun) inheritance from Kim Yeong Ran, Ga Sun Young has discarded the respectable façade of a renowned professor to reveal her ruthless true nature. Will this chilling transformation earn her the directors’ complete allegiance—or lead to her downfall?

Find out in the next episode of “Ms. Incognito” on October 20 at 10 p.m. KST!

