Lee Yi Kyung's Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors

Lee Yi Kyung’s agency has announced plans to pursue strict legal action against individuals who post and spread false information and malicious rumors about the actor.

On October 20, his agency Sangyoung ENT released the following official statement:

Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has shown constant love and support for actor Lee Yi Kyung.

We are currently preparing legal action in response to the spread of false information and malicious rumors that have recently been posted and circulated across online communities and social media platforms. Given the seriousness of the situation, we will assess the extent of both direct and indirect damages caused by the dissemination of false information and take all necessary legal measures accordingly.

Please note that both the creation and reckless distribution of such content are subject to legal action. We ask for your caution to prevent any unnecessary harm from arising.

Furthermore, with the help of reports from fans and our ongoing monitoring, we will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist.

Report email: syent@sy-ent.com

Thank you.