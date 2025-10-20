Yoo Yeon Seok’s Agency To Take Strong Legal Action Against Ongoing Privacy Violations

Yoo Yeon Seok’s agency has issued a warning against the ongoing invasion of his privacy.

On October 20, his agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP released the following official statement:

Hello, This is KINGKONG by STARSHIP.

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans for your continuous love and support for our artist, Yoo Yeon Seok.

Recently, there have been ongoing cases of unauthorized visits to the artist’s residence and private spaces, as well as the sending of packages or letters directly to such locations, which constitute serious invasions of privacy.

To protect our artist’s privacy and prevent further harm, we would like to provide the following notice.

Any acts such as visiting the artist’s residence, intruding into private spaces, tracking unofficial schedules, or disclosing personal information will be met with strict legal action.

Furthermore, we kindly ask that all gifts and fan letters be sent to the address below.

Please note that any items delivered to other locations may be returned or discarded.

– Address: (06070) 3F KINGKONG by STARSHIP, 4-5

Samseong-ro 146-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

We deeply appreciate the fans who always support Yoo Yeon Seok with genuine affection, and we ask for your understanding and cooperation in protecting the artist’s safety and personal rights.

We will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist.

Thank you.