Han Suk Kyu, Yoon Kye Sang, Choo Ja Hyun, And More Confirmed For New Noir Drama

Han Suk Kyu, Yoon Kye Sang, Choo Ja Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Jong Soo, and Go Doo Shim are set to star in a new Netflix drama!

Directed by Choi Jung Yeol of “Start-Up,” “Kin and Sin” (working title) is a noir drama about three powerful families—the Bu, Yang, and Go clans—who clash to protect their families while competing for control of Jeju.

The Korean title “Gwendang” comes from a Jeju dialect word meaning relatives who perform ancestral rites together. It symbolizes a uniquely Jeju social bond that goes beyond simple family ties—one built on mutual help and reliance within the local community.

The Bu clan, which dominates the island’s pig farming and horse racing industries, has built itself into a powerful family network. The Yang clan, based in Jeju City, is expanding its reach through real estate development. The Go clan, once prosperous in Seogwipo’s casino business, stands as another pillar in the island’s ongoing power struggle.

Han Suk Kyu transforms into Bu Yong Nam, the head of the Bu clan and leader of the Gwendang. Bu Yong Nam is a man who must protect his family and clan amid the fierce conflict among three families vying for control of Jeju’s land.

Yoon Kye Sang plays Bu Geon, the second son of the Bu clan and the half brother of Bu Yong Nam and Bu Yong Seon. Bu Geon struggles to maintain his position within the family.

Choo Ja Hyun plays Bu Yong Seon, another key figure in the Bu clan. With her bold personality and decisive actions, Bu Yong Seon stands as one of the family’s strongest pillars.

Yoo Jae Myung takes on the role of Yang Gwang Ik, the head of the Yang clan in Jeju City, who stands in direct opposition to Bu Yong Nam.

Kim Jong Soo portrays Go Dae Soo of the Go clan, a man who once enjoyed great success but now lives in quiet decline and obscurity.

Last but not least, Go Doo Shim joins as Grandmother Daepan.

