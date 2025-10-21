SHINee's Minho, Hwang Minhyun, And ALLDAY PROJECT's Annie Confirmed To Host 2025 MBC Music Festival

Get ready for exciting year-end festivities!

On October 21, Sports Chosun reported that SHINee’s Minho, Hwang Minhyun, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Annie will be hosting the upcoming 2025 MBC Music Festival.

In response to the reports, a source from MBC confirmed that Minho, Annie, and Hwang Minhyun will be the MCs for the 2025 MBC Music Festival.

This will be Minho’s third consecutive year and fourth overall hosting the MBC Music Festival after acting as the MC in 2018, 2023, and 2024.

Meanwhile, Annie will be receiving the baton as the next female MC of MBC Music Festival from Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona, who hosted the festival for the past 10 years, raising anticipation for Annie’s participation.

Furthermore, Hwang Minhyun will be hosting the MBC Music Festival after being discharged from the military. Currently, Hwang Minhyun is slated to wrap up his service on December 20.

The 2025 MBC Music Festival will take place on December 31. Stay tuned for updates!

