Kim Eui Sung Returns As Leader Of Rainbow Taxi In “Taxi Driver 3”

Season 3 of “Taxi Driver” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Eui Sung’s return in character!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Kim Eui Sung continues his role as CEO Jang, the head of the Bluebird Foundation and leader of Rainbow Taxi, who serves as an ally in the revenge service, moving between light and darkness to help victims.

In the newly released stills, CEO Jang is seen washing a taxi at the depot with a gentle smile, highlighting his warm personality.

Another still shows him meeting with a client, hinting at new missions for the “Rainbow Five.”

The production team said, “Kim Eui Sung has been a strong source of support on set. Please look forward to the even more spectacular world and teamwork of Season 3.”

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

