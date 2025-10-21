Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook In Talks For New Drama

Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook may be starring in a new drama together!

On October 21, a media outlet reported that Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook are in positive discussions to star as the leads in the upcoming drama “Human X Gumiho” (literal title).

Co-produced by HighZium Studio and Contents Planner, “Human X Gumiho” is written by Im Meari, who is known for her dramas including “Beauty Inside” and “Doom at Your Service.”

In response to the report, Jun Ji Hyun’s agency PEACHY shared, “‘Human X Gumiho’ is a project that Jun Ji Hyun is reviewing positively.”

Ji Chang Wook’s agency Spring Company also stated, “Ji Chang Wook received a casting offer and is currently reviewing it.”

If both actors accept their casting offers, Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook will team up for the second time following the film “Colony,” which began production in March and is currently filming.

Are you excited for their potential reunion? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)