Lee Sae Rom Signs With New Agency + Releases New Profile Photos

Former fromis_9 member Lee Sae Rom has joined a new agency!

On October 21, the agency 333 announced, “We signed an exclusive contract with Lee Sae Rom, who began her solo career as an actress. We will actively support Lee Sae Rom, who has boundless potential, so she can actively pursue a wide range of opportunities as an actress.”

To mark the occasion, 333 unveiled captivating new profile photos of Lee Sae Rom. Check them out below!

Also check out the behind-the-scenes video from the profile shoot!

Lee Sae Rom debuted in 2018 as a member of fromis_9 through Mnet’s survival show “Idol School.” Recently, she starred in the TVING short-form drama “Living With a Chaebol Only I Can See,” playing Jung Ji An, a woman who has been able to see ghosts since childhood.

333 is also home to actors Son Ho Jun and Yoo Seung Ho.

Wishing Lee Sae Rom all the best on her new journey!

