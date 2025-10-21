Kim So Hyun Poses In Bold New Profile Photos

Kim So Hyun has shared beautiful new profile photos!

On October 21, her agency PEACHY Company released a new set of profile photos capturing Kim So Hyun’s diverse charms.

The newly released photos showcase the actress in a series of distinct looks. In the first image, she gives off a graceful vibe in a halter-neck dress with frill accents. Another image captures her looking chic against the backdrop of a grocery store, wearing a pair of long boots. In another image, Kim So Hyun wears a simple dress with a black jacket draped off one shoulder.

Kim So Hyun recently starred in the JTBC drama “Good Boy,” where she played a sergeant on a special violent crimes team and a gold medalist in shooting. She received praise for her performance in the series. With the release of her new profile photos, anticipation is already soaring for what new acting transformations Kim So Hyun will showcase in her next project.

Check out Kim So Hyun’s new profile photos below!

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)