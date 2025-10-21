Han Suk Kyu Goes Solo To Uncover The Truth Behind His Son’s Death In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu is going solo in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project.”

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Shin is going on a dangerous solo mission to uncover the truth behind his son’s death 15 years ago.

Having persistently tracked down Yoon Dong Hee (Min Sung Wook), the man responsible for his son’s death, Mr. Shin discovered that money was deposited into Yoon Dong Hee’s account each time he committed a murder. This shocking revelation brings Mr. Shin one step closer to exposing the real mastermind pulling the strings behind the scenes.

However, with Yoon Dong Hee’s whereabouts still unknown, identifying the person behind him remains difficult. The previous episode ended with a shocking twist, revealing that the seemingly innocent Lee Heo Joon (Park Hyuk Kwon)—the director of the National Forensic Hospital and a supposed victim of Yoon Dong Hee’s attack—was, in fact, the one orchestrating the murders. Mr. Shin now resolves to uncover the truth without relying on Jo Philip or Lee Si On’s help.

The newly released stills show Mr. Shin facing off against Lee Heo Joon in a tense one-on-one confrontation. While Lee Heo Joon wears a mask of calm deceit, pretending to be a victim, his piercing gaze suggests he’s probing Mr. Shin’s true intentions. Mr. Shin, in turn, meets his eyes with a composed yet unreadable expression—raising questions about what led him to seek out Lee Heo Joon.

Meanwhile, another set of photos captures Mr. Shin giving Jo Philip and Lee Si On sudden “business trip” orders. His grave expression contrasts sharply with their puzzled faces, creating a tense atmosphere. For Jo Philip—who has been secretly tasked by Chief Judge Kim Sang Geun (Kim Sang Ho) to keep an eye on Mr. Shin’s safety—the situation carries even deeper weight.

As Mr. Shin sends his two employees away, all eyes are on what final move he’s planning to make in his dangerous pursuit of the truth.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” will air on October 21 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

