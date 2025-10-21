Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, And Jin Seo Yeon Share Glimpses Of Their Lives In Posters For New Drama

Upcoming drama “Because There Is No Next Life” (literal title) has shared new posters featuring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon!

“Because There Is No Next Life” follows the story of three 41-year-old women who are worn out from parenting and work. As they each set out on new challenges, the drama will portray the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Kim Hee Sun will take on the role of Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who gave up her career to become a housewife. Longing to return to the spotlight, she struggles to balance reality and her dreams.

Han Hye Jin will portray Gu Joo Young, a capable planning director of Korea’s premier art center. Although seemingly perfect, she suffers in silence as she tries to have a child with her asexual husband.

Jin Seo Yeon will play Lee Il Li, a stylish and successful associate editor at a magazine. Despite her thriving career, she still dreams of getting married.

The newly released posters capture Jo Na Jung, Gu Joo Young, and Lee Il Li with dynamic facial expressions and poses. In the first poster, each woman is shown with objects that reflect her profession and unique story.

The next poster shows Jo Na Jung, Gu Joo Young, and Lee Il Li energetically crossing a crosswalk against a blue-toned city backdrop. The women walk confidently with different strides and gaits.

The production team remarked, “’Because There Is No Next Life’ holds special meaning as TV CHOSUN’s first attempt at a Monday-Tuesday miniseries—a bold new challenge for the broadcast station. We are confident that, with the explosive performances of Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon, the series will mark a new chapter in TV CHOSUN’s drama history.”

“Because There Is No Next Life” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

