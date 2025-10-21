Wonho’s 2025 World Tour “STAY AWAKE” In North America Canceled

Wonho’s upcoming North American leg of his 2025 World Tour “STAY AWAKE” has officially been canceled.

On October 21, Wonho’s agency Highline Entertainment announced that the tour would not proceed as planned due to operational issues and administrative delays encountered by the local promoter.

Below is Highline Entertainment’s full statement:

The local promoter StageSlash also released an official statement expressing their apologies:

