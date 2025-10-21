Chansung And Yang Kyung Won Arrive As Mysterious Outsiders In Jeon Yeo Been’s Village In “Ms. Incognito”

New faces arrive in the quiet village of Muchang in “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Yeong Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, mysterious outsiders Gil Ho Se (Yang Kyung Won) and Lee Se Jun (2PM’s Chansung) arrive in Muchang Village, putting Kim Yeong Ran on even higher alert.

Muchang is a remote, isolated village only accessible by a limited bus route—hardly a place for strangers to visit. For that reason, Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), who was born and raised there, sent Kim Yeong Ran—now living under the alias Bu Se Mi—to the village to keep her safe.

However, since Kim Yeong Ran went into hiding, unfamiliar faces have started to appear one after another. From Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young), who came claiming to look for a friend, to Kim So Young (So Hee Jung), Kim Yeong Ran’s biological mother, the quiet village has seen a surprising number of outsiders recently. Now, with even more unfamiliar figures showing up around Muchang, the atmosphere grows increasingly tense.

The newly released stills capture the stark contrast between the two newcomers. Gil Ho Se smiles warmly as he greets kindergarten director Lee Mi Seon (Seo Jae Hee), showing off his approachable charm, while Lee Se Jun, with his sharp gaze hidden under a mask and cap, seems determined to conceal his identity—adding an air of mystery.

Adding to the tension, a series of unexpected incidents occur when the CCTV cameras that Kim Yeong Ran had personally installed start breaking down one by one, pushing her vigilance to its limits.

What brings Gil Ho Se and Lee Se Jun to Muchang Village, and how will their presence impact Kim Yeong Ran’s life?

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on October 21 at 10 p.m. KST!

