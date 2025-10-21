Kang Tae Oh And Lee Shin Young Are Royal Cousins Hiding Deep Scars Beneath Their Charms In “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh and Lee Shin Young are royal brothers in MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), a woman who has lost her memory. When their souls are mysteriously switched, the two are forced to live each other’s lives.

Kang Tae Oh stars as Crown Prince Yi Kang, while Lee Shin Young plays his cousin, Prince Yi Woon.

Yi Kang is the most stylish figure in the entire royal family. He even has a personal dressing room inside the royal tailor’s quarters, and he insists that even his royal robes match his personal color palette. With his sharp attitude and flamboyant confidence, Yi Kang lives and breathes style.

But behind his arrogant and self-centered façade lies a man hiding deep pain and a burning desire for revenge. After losing the consort he once loved and being forced to act as regent in his father’s place, Yi Kang seeks to uncover the sinister plots surrounding him and the royal family—determined to set things right. Beneath the mask of a reckless prince, his yearning for his lost love and pursuit of truth add layers of poignancy to his story.

Meanwhile, Prince Yi Woon, Yi Kang’s younger cousin, is a free-spirited noble who enjoys the pleasures of life. He prefers music and leisure over royal formality, often seen playing instruments alongside courtesans with ease. Uninterested in power or authority, Yi Woon lives each day in calm contentment, exuding a gentle, carefree charm that sets him apart.

Though he appears lighthearted on the surface, Yi Woon also carries a hidden sorrow. Once the king’s legitimate firstborn, he was deposed and has since lived under constant scrutiny within the ruthless royal family. Having endured long periods of solitude, the melancholy hidden behind his tranquil smile is sure to stir the hearts of viewers.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

