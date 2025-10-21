Kim Ji Hun And Seo Ji Hye Lead With Charisma As Power Figures In The Entertainment World In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled more insights into Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye’s characters!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Kim Ji Hun plays Lee Jae Hyung, the new CEO of Sports Eunsung, while Seo Ji Hye plays Sports Eunsung’s entertainment editor-in-chief Yoon Hwa Young.

In the newly released stills, Lee Jae Hyung commands attention in a sharp suit, focused in a meeting with his signature warm smile that hints at his gentle nature. A beloved former baseball star who now begins a new chapter as the president of Sports Eunsung, Lee Jae Hyung becomes entangled in an unexpected connection with his employee Wi Jung Shin. Known for charging full speed ahead when it comes to love, he’s bound to shake things up once she enters his life.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hwa Young radiates a cool yet elegant charisma. A sharp-minded journalist who always lands the scoop, she leads the entertainment department with precise instincts and biting feedback. As the youngest editor-in-chief in Sports Eunsung’s history, she’s a career woman admired for both her beauty and skill—armed with words that can persuade anyone. But when rookie reporter Wi Jung Shin keeps clashing with her, and her new boss Lee Jae Hyung starts to get under her skin, her perfectly balanced world begins to shift in unpredictable ways.

Kim Ji Hun shared, “The script had a fun, lighthearted charm that immediately drew me in. I was also excited to work with such amazing actors as Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, and Seo Ji Hye.” He added, “It’s been a while since I’ve played a warm and affectionate character, so I’m really excited. Lee Jae Hyung is successful, handsome, and skillful, and when it comes to love, he’s also a sweet guy who only has eyes for one woman. Because his personality comes through so clearly in his wardrobe, I paid special attention to expressing his classy yet witty style through suits. I prepared carefully to bring out the gentle side I haven’t been able to show recently.”

Seo Ji Hye also commented, “When I first read the script, each character’s personality stood out vividly. I was drawn to Yoon Hwa Young because of the complexity hidden beneath her composed exterior. I wanted to try playing such a character, so I chose to join this drama. She may seem cold and focused solely on getting scoops. But her greatest appeal is the deeply human and emotional side she hides from others. I wanted to portray those inner feelings delicately—showing her subtle warmth and softness in a natural way.”

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

