TWICE's 'The Feels' Becomes Their 9th MV To Hit 500 Million Views

TWICE has hit the 500 million mark with yet another music video!

On October 21 at around 10:50 p.m. KST, TWICE’s music video for “The Feels” surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s ninth music video to do so after “TT,” “LIKEY,” “What is Love?”, “FANCY,” “CHEER UP,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” “Feel Special,” and “Like OOH-AHH.”

TWICE originally released the music video for “The Feels” on October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over four years and 20 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch the fun music video for “The Feels” again below: